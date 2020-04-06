ADCH visits corona management cell

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Afifa Shajia visited Corona Crises Management Cell here Monday and checked presence of the staff.

The corona virus management cell was set up at DC Complex where complaints regarding corona virus were redressed with prompt action.

She directed the incharge of management cell to ensure presence of the staff in shifts on rotation basis so that people could be provided guidance regarding corona.

She also directed the staff of corona management cell to keep close liaison with control room and deal corona related complaints actively. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, she warned.