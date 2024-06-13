ADCI Visits Mukhtarkar State Office Nawabshah
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Benazirabad Nawab Sumair Laghari visited the Mukhtarkar State Office Nawabshah and checked the record.
During visit of office, the ADC instructed Mukhtarkar to ensure the attendance of office staff and the record shall be maintained in proper style.
He also instructed to resolve the public issues on priority basis in order to provide relief to the public without any delay.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt to spend Rs 6.5b on tourism2 seconds ago
-
Punjab cabinet approves Rs. 5,446bln tax-free budget for FY 2024-256 seconds ago
-
Orientation workshop on role of media in polio eradication held24 seconds ago
-
CM grieved over death of 5 sanitary workers in Dijkot32 seconds ago
-
AIT holds Project Exhibition 202410 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 104m for ongoing development schemes of HR Division under PSDP 2024-2510 minutes ago
-
DC visits Nullah Lai to inspect dredging work10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 2b for Lahore's New Model Fish Market10 minutes ago
-
Khetran terms federal budget people friendly10 minutes ago
-
US Treasury Dept delegation meets Minister for Power Awais Leghari20 minutes ago
-
AJK government committed to take climate change mitigation measures: Forest minister20 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to keep youth engaged in healthy activities20 minutes ago