Open Menu

ADCI Visits Mukhtarkar State Office Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM

ADCI visits Mukhtarkar state office Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Benazirabad Nawab Sumair Laghari visited the Mukhtarkar State Office Nawabshah and checked the record.

During visit of office, the ADC instructed Mukhtarkar to ensure the attendance of office staff and the record shall be maintained in proper style.

He also instructed to resolve the public issues on priority basis in order to provide relief to the public without any delay.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Visit Nawabshah

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

2 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

5 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

5 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

7 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

19 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

19 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

19 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan