ADCI visits Mukhtarkar state office Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, the Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Benazirabad Nawab Sumair Laghari visited the Mukhtarkar State Office Nawabshah and checked the record.

During visit of office, the ADC instructed Mukhtarkar to ensure the attendance of office staff and the record shall be maintained in proper style.

He also instructed to resolve the public issues on priority basis in order to provide relief to the public without any delay.

