ADCR Asghar Joiya Visits Kafalat Centre In Jallo

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:07 PM

ADCR Asghar Joiya visits kafalat centre in Jallo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Lahore Asghar Joiya on Saturday visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centre Jallo Morh at Govt Higher Secondary school set up for the distribution of financial assistance to needy persons and reviewed the arrangements made for the masses.

He visited the cash disbursement counters and reviewed the arrangements and payments delivery services. He also inquired the visitors about their financial data and valid CNIC.

He also reviewed the sitting arrangement, medical camp and drinking water in center and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He said that screening process regarding coronavirus of the visitors was also conducted in centres.

The ADCR said the district administration had made timely arrangements to provide emergency cash assistance to the needy persons. He directed the officials concerned to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to coronavirus. He said the administrationwas utilizing all the potential resources to provide facilitate to the public in this time of trial.

Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Mehdi Maroof accompanied the ADCR.

