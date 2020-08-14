UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADCR Celebrates Independence Day With Patients At Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 04:56 PM

ADCR celebrates independence day with patients at hospital

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan on Friday visited Government Shahbaz Sharif District Headquarters Hospital to celebrate Independence Day with patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan on Friday visited Government Shahbaz Sharif District Headquarters Hospital to celebrate Independence Day with patients.

He reached the hospital early morning and participated in cake cutting and flag hoisting ceremony. He distributed sweets among the patients and staff of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCR Muhammad Tayyab Khan said that the independent country was a blessing and every citizen should care of it.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of independence struggle and added that day was being celebrated to recall the sacrifices rendered for this purpose. He urged masses to help needy and deserving people.

He directed hospital administration to ensure implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in order to protect people from the virus.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Rao Amjad, CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik, DHO Dr Ali Mehdi, Dr Muhammad Ahmed and others werealso present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Independence From Government

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

1 minute ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day with fervour

11 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 82,344 COVID-19 t ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA installs two Green Charger stations at Expo D ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police launches air ambulance capsule fo ..

31 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.