ADCR celebrates independence day with patients at hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan on Friday visited Government Shahbaz Sharif District Headquarters Hospital to celebrate Independence Day with patients.

He reached the hospital early morning and participated in cake cutting and flag hoisting ceremony. He distributed sweets among the patients and staff of the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCR Muhammad Tayyab Khan said that the independent country was a blessing and every citizen should care of it.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of independence struggle and added that day was being celebrated to recall the sacrifices rendered for this purpose. He urged masses to help needy and deserving people.

He directed hospital administration to ensure implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in order to protect people from the virus.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Rao Amjad, CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik, DHO Dr Ali Mehdi, Dr Muhammad Ahmed and others werealso present on this occasion.