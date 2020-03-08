ADCR chairs dist peace committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :District peace committee on Sunday met here at Circuit house under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyib Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, ADCR Tayyib Khan said every citizen has right of freedom of expression in the constitution of the country.

He said islam has given much respect and honour to women, adding, there were laws regarding heirship, harassment of women and early age marriages.

He said seminars would be arranged regarding women rights in collaboration with universities and female seminaries.

Superintendent Police Muhammad Naeem said there was no objection to any citizen about women rights.

Member District Peace Committee Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid said Islam had given much respect to women.

Mohsin Hamdani advocate said 90 percent family laws are in favour of women.