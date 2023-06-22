ADCR chairs district peace committee meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner ADC Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Iqbal has said that only registered religious organisations and welfare organisations will be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eidul-Azha.

Addressing a meeting of members of the district peace committee Sialkot, he said unregistered and banned organisations would not be allowed to collect sacrificial animals' hides. For collection of hides, the applicant would have to produce a copy of the previous permit.

Vice Chairman Peace Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation (MC) Malik Ijaz, CO MC Pasrur Asad Gillani, CO MC Daska Abdul Haye and the members of the district peace committee Sialkot attended the meeting.

The ADCR said that on Eidul-Azha, special security arrangements would be made for cleaning Eidgahs, graveyards, mosques and Imambargahs. He said that in order to finalise the arrangements, the assistant commissioners of four tehsils would hold meetings with the peace committee members as per the schedule.