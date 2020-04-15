UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADCR Directs For Distribution Of Gunny Bags

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:01 PM

ADCR directs for distribution of gunny bags

On the detection Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah the ADCR has checked the arrangements regarding provision of gunny bags, facilities to farmers and wheat purchase and at the purchase centers

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :On the detection Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah the ADCR has checked the arrangements regarding provision of gunny bags, facilities to farmers and wheat purchase and at the purchase centers.

Additional deputy commissioner Revenue Arjumand Zia along with Chairman Market Committee Muhammad Afzal Khan has visited wheat purchasing centers at Swance, Marri Indus and Esa Khel and inspected the precautionary steps avoiding the corona virus at purchase centers.

ADCR has directed the center coordinator for staring the distribution of gunny bags among the farmers from April 15 on the basis of principle" first come, first get.

"Briefing on this occasion the Center Coordinator has told that according to target the stock of gunny bags has reached at center and the distribution will be started from April 15.

The ADCR Arjumand Zia has directed the food department for making sure the achieving of 100% wheat purchase target in the district and expressed satisfaction over the provision of facilities at purchasing centers by the Market Committee.

Related Topics

Afzal Khan April Market From Wheat

Recent Stories

Iran Grateful to Russia for Offer of Food Supplies ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Expert Notes Increasing In ..

4 minutes ago

Body recovered in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

20 minutes ago

US-Taliban Meeting 'Understandable and Justified' ..

2 minutes ago

29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern DR Con ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.