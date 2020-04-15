ADCR directs for distribution of gunny bags

On the detection Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah the ADCR has checked the arrangements regarding provision of gunny bags, facilities to farmers and wheat purchase and at the purchase centers

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :On the detection Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah the ADCR has checked the arrangements regarding provision of gunny bags, facilities to farmers and wheat purchase and at the purchase centers.

Additional deputy commissioner Revenue Arjumand Zia along with Chairman Market Committee Muhammad Afzal Khan has visited wheat purchasing centers at Swance, Marri Indus and Esa Khel and inspected the precautionary steps avoiding the corona virus at purchase centers.

ADCR has directed the center coordinator for staring the distribution of gunny bags among the farmers from April 15 on the basis of principle" first come, first get.

"Briefing on this occasion the Center Coordinator has told that according to target the stock of gunny bags has reached at center and the distribution will be started from April 15.

The ADCR Arjumand Zia has directed the food department for making sure the achieving of 100% wheat purchase target in the district and expressed satisfaction over the provision of facilities at purchasing centers by the Market Committee.