ADCR directs intensified crackdown against electricity theft in commercial plazas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Rawalpindi region, Nabil Sindhu on Tuesday directed to intensify a crackdown against electricity theft in commercial plazas and industrial zones across the district.

He gave these directives in a meeting held to review the measures taken against electricity theft in the district here, a news release said.

Focal Person AC Headquarters, Chaudhry Waheed Sadiq, Deputy Director Technical Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Syed Ghazanfar, DSP Headquarters Shahida Yasmin including the management and officials of IESCO and Tehsil Enforcement Committees participated in the meeting.

The ADCR was briefed about the action taken against commercial, industrial and domestic consumers who were involved in electricity theft.

In light of the orders of the Punjab Government, the electricity theft campaign was actively in progress.

On the other hand, applications have been filed by IESCO authorities against six more people on the charge of electricity theft in the concerned police stations.

The police have registered the first information reports (FIR) against 35 electricity thieves this month.

Out of which 30 domestic consumers and 5 commercial consumers are included, the FIRs registered against the consumers belong to Waris Khan, Rawalpindi Cantt, Saddar, Airport, Morgah, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Rawat and Mandra.

This month, IESCO officials have given applications to the police against 85 people on the charge of electricity theft while two people have been arrested on the charge of electricity theft.