ADCR For Hundred Percent Revenue Recoveries
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mehmood on Wednesday
directed the revenue officers to ensure hundred per cent recovery of dues.
Chairing a meeting at his office, he said that all field officers should be proactive
and utilize all resources to achieve the set targets of recovery.
He directed that complaints of citizens regarding revenue matters be redressed
at their doorsteps.
The ADCR also directed the assistant commissioners to review the weekly performance
of revenue officers and send the report to his office.
Various matters related to revenue were also discussed in the meeting.
All Assistant Commissioners, tehsildars and other revenue officers were also
present.
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From Pakistan
-
South Waziristan Upper’s administration holds two-day anti-corruption event22 minutes ago
-
AC visits basic health center in Nowshera Virkan22 minutes ago
-
DPO felicitates newly-elected SCCI members33 minutes ago
-
PVMC delegation visits Agricultural University33 minutes ago
-
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties47 minutes ago
-
Man axes to death sister in law over domestic dispute52 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched on those employing children as labourers1 hour ago
-
Over Rs 120mln fine imposed on 64,000 smoke-emitting vehicles this year1 hour ago
-
PPF crackdowns on fish frying points, imposes heavy fines1 hour ago
-
LDA seals 93 properties, including 13 wedding halls1 hour ago
-
SIU arrests two street criminals2 hours ago