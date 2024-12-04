Open Menu

ADCR For Hundred Percent Revenue Recoveries

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ADCR for hundred percent revenue recoveries

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Fahad Mehmood on Wednesday

directed the revenue officers to ensure hundred per cent recovery of dues.

Chairing a meeting at his office, he said that all field officers should be proactive

and utilize all resources to achieve the set targets of recovery.

He directed that complaints of citizens regarding revenue matters be redressed

at their doorsteps.

The ADCR also directed the assistant commissioners to review the weekly performance

of revenue officers and send the report to his office.

Various matters related to revenue were also discussed in the meeting.

All Assistant Commissioners, tehsildars and other revenue officers were also

present.

