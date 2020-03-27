UrduPoint.com
ADCR For Providing 'Rashan' To Needy People

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:58 PM

ADCR for providing 'Rashan' to needy people

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Wahid Arjumand Zia Friday appealed the generous persons for assisting the district government in delivering the 'Rashan' among the daily wagers and other laborers who got affected by lock down due to Coronavirus

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Wahid Arjumand Zia Friday appealed the generous persons for assisting the district government in delivering the 'Rashan' among the daily wagers and other laborers who got affected by lock down due to Coronavirus.

Addressing a meeting held with reference to preparing food hampers, he said the food hampers would be delivered to the deserving people so that they could not face hunger during lock down.

It was decided in the meeting that a food hamper will be consisted of 10 kilogram Flour, 2 Kg Sugar, 6 Kg Pulses, 4 Kg Rice, 1kg pickle of different vegetables, 4 Kg Oil/ Ghee, 2 Kg Salt, 400 gram red Chili, 100 gram Haldi, 850 gram dry milk, 380 gram tea, 2 fire liters, 2 bottles of water, 3 KG Potato, 3 Kg Onion, 1 Kg Tomato.

The ADCR was told that a food hamper ( Rashan) will be given to each family for one month and in this connection a list of needy and deserving people was being prepared.

