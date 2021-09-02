ADCR holds revenue public service court

UrduPoint.com

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ayesha Ghazanfar here on Thursday held a revenue public service court at district headquarters and listened to the problems of people pertaining to the department

She said that on the direction Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, steps were being taken to create awareness in three tehsils of the district by holding open courts pertaining to the revenue department and resolve the public problems.

People complained to the ADC (Revenue) about their issues regarding record accuracy, issuance of transfer, property registry, income certificate, record inspection and issuance of domiciles.

She assured that their complaints would be redressed immediately in accordance with the government's vision.

She said the purpose of holding open courts was to interact with the people and resolve their problems at the doorstep, for which, the district administration was fully mobilized.

Assistant Commissioner Usman Sikandar, Incharge Land Records, Revenue OfficersMuhammad Arshad, Shehzad Anwar, Qaisar Shehzad and others were also present onthe occasion.

