ADCR Inaugurates Early Cotton Sowing In Lodhran District
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan inaugurated the sowing of early cotton at Chak No. 90-M, Chhamb Kulyar, marking the commencement of the early cotton cultivation season in district Lodhran.
The early sowing of cotton in the district will continue until March 31, 2025.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Syed Waseem Hassan highlighted the Punjab Chief Minister's initiative to support farmers cultivating early cotton. Under this scheme, farmers sowing early cotton on five acres of land will receive seed support worth Rs 25,000 per acre. However, it is mandatory for farmers to be Kisan Card holders to avail of this benefit.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Muhammad Zafar Malik shared that this year, 88,000 acres of land in Lodhran district will be brought under early cotton cultivation.
He emphasized that the availability of certified seed varieties and high-quality agricultural inputs will be ensured to maximize productivity.
He further stated that to achieve the set target, field formations at district, tehsil, and center levels have been assigned specific tasks. Moreover, the Irrigation Department has been directed to guarantee the availability of canal water for farmers during the sowing period.
During the event, agricultural experts provided insights on wheat management strategies in the face of current water shortages and discussed the effectiveness of a 2pc potassium nitrate spray in improving crop health.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives from the Agriculture department, Plant Protection, Statistics, Seed, Pesticide, and Fertilizer companies, along with dealers and progressive farmers from the region.
