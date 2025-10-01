ADCR inspects survey teams working to assess damages caused by floods

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Khalid Abbas Siyal on Wednesday paid a visit to flood-affected areas including Mauza Kotla Syed Kabeer and Inayat Pur where he checked the working of survey teams busy in preparing damage assessment reports and interviewed the flood hit people.

The official personally interviewed several flood-affected people and helped them register their flood related damages.

ADCR said that flood affected people would be compensated against their losses under package announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and asked survey teams to do their job while maintaining transparency.

Khalid Abbas Siyal said that the survey was meant to rebuild lives of flood affected people adding that they would be compensated against the losses of cattle heads, damage to houses, and crops. Data was also being collected about people who had died or suffered injuries during floods.

District coordinator urban unit and other officials were present.

APP/qbs