ADCR orders to retrieve 45 kanal state land

KASUR, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abid Hussain Bhatti cancelled the mutation of 45 kanal state worth millions of rupees and ordered to retrieve it from land grabbers who occupied through fake documents.

Official sources said here on Sunday that Rehmat, Akhtar etc residents of village Baggri had occupied state land in the said village and transferred it to their Names through fake documents.

On the complaint of villagers, a committee head by former deputy commissioner was constituted which held responsible Rehmat, Akther etc, for transferring the state land to their names through fake documents.

After completing legal procedure, the ADCR canceled the mutationand ordered the officers concerned to retrieve state land from theland grabbers.