ADCR Receives Appreciation Certificate For Best Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) In a commendable acknowledgment of exemplary public service, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir awarded an appreciation certificate to Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan for his outstanding contribution across multiple sectors of district administration.

Waseem Hassan was recognized for his effective and timely initiative in ensuring the smooth disbursement of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) installments, launching and supervising beautification projects throughout the district, and organizing foolproof open courts (Khuli Kachehris) to address public grievances.

Under his leadership, the Revenue department of Lodhran achieved first position across Punjab as per the rankings released by the board of Revenue, Punjab.

Dr. Lubna Nazir also praised his role in improving the sanitation system in both urban and rural areas, implementing extraordinary measures to provide relief to citizens during the 2025 Ramzan Facilitation Bazaars, and for his relentless efforts in enhancing the quality of services in the Revenue department.

DC appreciated Mr. Hassan’s work ethic, stating that such commitment plays a pivotal role in uplifting the standards of district governance.

It's worth mentioning here that DC Dr. Lubna Nazir herself has earned second position across Punjab.

