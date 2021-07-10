UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADCR Reviews Anti-dengue Activities

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

ADCR reviews anti-dengue activities

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration, in collaboration with the Health department was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the district

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration, in collaboration with the Health department was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the district.

This was stated by ADC (Revenue) Owais Mushtaq in a weekly review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office here on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by ADC General Sher Afghan and CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, besides officers of all departments concerned were also present.

ADCR said that about 544 hotspots across the district were being monitored on a daily basis.

Owais Mushtaq urged the district officers to ensure complete cleanliness of their offices and cooperate fully with the field teams of the Health department in eradicating dengue larvae.

Entomologist Sarifa Ashiq said that there were six suspected dengue patients in Sahiwal district during July.

Later, ADCR directed to ensure continuous monitoring of all open places in view of monsoon rains.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Dengue Sahiwal July All Rains

Recent Stories

Bike lifter gang busted; three arrested

42 seconds ago

G20 ministers endorse global tax deal: source

46 seconds ago

Negotiated settlement best option for durable pace ..

47 seconds ago

Theatre Wallay resumes cultural activities

49 seconds ago

Police arrest eight; recover liquor, drugs

30 minutes ago

German District Declares First-Ever Hacking Emerge ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.