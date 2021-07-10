ADCR reviews anti-dengue activities

An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration, in collaboration with the Health department was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the district

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration, in collaboration with the Health department was in full swing under which surveillance was being carried out at various points in the district.

This was stated by ADC (Revenue) Owais Mushtaq in a weekly review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office here on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by ADC General Sher Afghan and CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, besides officers of all departments concerned were also present.

ADCR said that about 544 hotspots across the district were being monitored on a daily basis.

Owais Mushtaq urged the district officers to ensure complete cleanliness of their offices and cooperate fully with the field teams of the Health department in eradicating dengue larvae.

Entomologist Sarifa Ashiq said that there were six suspected dengue patients in Sahiwal district during July.

Later, ADCR directed to ensure continuous monitoring of all open places in view of monsoon rains.