ADCR reviews price control magistrates' performance

Kasur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Maham Asif Malik on Wednesday held a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates in the DC's Committee Room in which all relevant officers and district price control magistrates participated.

While briefing the meeting, it was told that in the last month magistrates conducted 15,896 inspections, imposed more than 1.8 million fines on 3,731 violations while cases were registered against 34 people.

The ADCR checked performance of price control magistrates individually and directed them to take strict action against the hoarders and ensure the supply of all essential commodities at fixed prices in all circumstances and rate lists should be displayed at prominent places.