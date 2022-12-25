ADCR reviews weekly performance of price magistrates

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :A Joint meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammed Khalid on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Shah Rukh Niazi.

In the meeting, the weekly performance of price magistrates was reviewed.

Prices of food items, actions taken by Assistant Commissioners under the Consumer Protection Act, actions taken against adulteration by the District Task Force, availability and prices of flour, sugar across the district were reviewed in the meeting of the District Price Control Committee.

DO Industries Zeeshan Niaz gave detailed briefing to Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) in the meeting.

ADCR said that the first responsibility of price magistrates was to ensure the supply of essential commodities at the fixed rates.

He further directed the officers to ensure fixed prices and timely availability of flour and sugar in the market.

Strict action should be taken against corruption mafia, profiteers and hoarders, he directed.

"Profiteers and hoarders do not deserve any concession, protecting the rights of consumers is the first priority of the administration", he said