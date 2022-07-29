ADCR visits riverine areas in Kot Moman

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Faisal Abbas Mangat visited Kot Moman and its surroundings in view of flood in the river Chenab on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Aliza Rehan was also present.

The ADCR directed officers to utilise all possible resources for shifting people to safer places in possible flood situation.

He also directed the staff deployed in campus to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

AC Aliza Rehan briefed the ADCR that staff of the livestock, Rescue 1122 and the PDMAhad been deputed in areas near to the river.