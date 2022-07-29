UrduPoint.com

ADCR Visits Riverine Areas In Kot Moman

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ADCR visits riverine areas in Kot Moman

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Faisal Abbas Mangat visited Kot Moman and its surroundings in view of flood in the river Chenab on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin Aliza Rehan was also present.

The ADCR directed officers to utilise all possible resources for shifting people to safer places in possible flood situation.

He also directed the staff deployed in campus to remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

AC Aliza Rehan briefed the ADCR that staff of the livestock, Rescue 1122 and the PDMAhad been deputed in areas near to the river.

Related Topics

Flood Alert Kot Momin Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

29 minutes ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

36 minutes ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

2 hours ago
 PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

PML-Q's CWC decides to release Ch Shujaat

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.