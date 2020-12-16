ADCR visits Sahulat Bazaar Alahabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Abid Hussain Bhatti on Wednesday visited Sahulat Bazaar Alahabad and reviewed implementation of corona SOPs, cleanliness and availability of daily use items.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was controlling dearness by setting up sahulat bazaars, adding that a large number people was visiting the bazaar. On the direction of CM Punjab, smooth supply of quality sugarcane and flour being ensured in the bazaars.

Later, the ADCR also visited land record office Chunian and checked the absence of employees and cleanliness. He inquired the visitors about their problems and ordered the officers concerned to resolve them.