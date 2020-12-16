UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADCR Visits Sahulat Bazaar Alahabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ADCR visits Sahulat Bazaar Alahabad

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Abid Hussain Bhatti on Wednesday visited Sahulat Bazaar Alahabad and reviewed implementation of corona SOPs, cleanliness and availability of daily use items.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was controlling dearness by setting up sahulat bazaars, adding that a large number people was visiting the bazaar. On the direction of CM Punjab, smooth supply of quality sugarcane and flour being ensured in the bazaars.

Later, the ADCR also visited land record office Chunian and checked the absence of employees and cleanliness. He inquired the visitors about their problems and ordered the officers concerned to resolve them.

Related Topics

Punjab Chunian Government Flour

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

25 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

29 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

40 minutes ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives delegation from Rwanda

40 minutes ago

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.