ADCR Visits Sahulat Bazaar Mustafaabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:19 PM

ADCR visits Sahulat bazaar Mustafaabad

Additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Abid Hussain Bhatti on Saturday visited Sahulat Bazaar Mustafaabad and checked prices/quality of daily use items, cleanliness and implementation of corona SOPs

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Abid Hussain Bhatti on Saturday visited Sahulat Bazaar Mustafaabad and checked prices/quality of daily use items, cleanliness and implementation of corona SOPs.

Talking on the occasion, the ADCR said the government had controlled the prices of essential items by setting up Sahulat bazaars. He observed that a large number of people visit sahulat bazaars daily for shopping. He claimed that smooth supply of quality sugar and flour was continue in the bazaars.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Kasur, Kaleem Yousaf also visited Sahulat Bazaar in the city and various shops and checked the availability of flour, sugar and other commodities.

He inquired the visitors about the prices of daily use items in the bazaar.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said the Punjab government was utilizing all resources to ensure the provision of daily use items to masses at cheaper rates. He said there was sugar, flour and other essential items in abundance in Sahulat bazaars and price control magistrates were checking prices of commodities in open markets on daily basis.

