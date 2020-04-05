ADCR visits Tableeghi Centers in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Wahid Arjumand Zia Sunday said that district administration was properly looking after the quarantined preachers.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah the ADCR Wahid Arjumand Zia along with army and police officers visited the Tableeghi centers at Mianwali, Harnoli and Piplan.

The administration was briefed the temporarily quarantined members of Tableeghi Jamat about the precautionary and Safety steps avoiding the affects of coronavirus.

Talking to the quarantined preachers the ADCR said that due to the international pandemic the administration has temporarily quarantined them only for safety purpose.

He further said "you are our guests and the 15 days quarantine was taken only to make sure the lives of you and yours families." The ADCR has appealed the members of Tableeghi Jamat for praying to Allah for getting rid of the epidemic.

The ADRC, Army and police officers have appreciated the cooperation of the workers of Tableeghi Jamat.