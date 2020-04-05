UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADCR Visits Tableeghi Centers In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

ADCR visits Tableeghi Centers in Mianwali

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Wahid Arjumand Zia Sunday said that district administration was properly looking after the quarantined preachers.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah the ADCR Wahid Arjumand Zia along with army and police officers visited the Tableeghi centers at Mianwali, Harnoli and Piplan.

The administration was briefed the temporarily quarantined members of Tableeghi Jamat about the precautionary and Safety steps avoiding the affects of coronavirus.

Talking to the quarantined preachers the ADCR said that due to the international pandemic the administration has temporarily quarantined them only for safety purpose.

He further said "you are our guests and the 15 days quarantine was taken only to make sure the lives of you and yours families." The ADCR has appealed the members of Tableeghi Jamat for praying to Allah for getting rid of the epidemic.

The ADRC, Army and police officers have appreciated the cooperation of the workers of Tableeghi Jamat.

Related Topics

Army Police Mianwali Piplan Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mainland China reports 30 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Thailand reports 102 new coronavirus cases, three ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has an opportunity to make distan ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 5, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.