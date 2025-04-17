ADCR Visits Teaching Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Khizar Hayat Bhatti paid an early morning visit to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH).
Medical Superintendent Dr Ayaz Nasir briefed the ADCR on various departments and services of the hospital. He inspected key sections, including the emergency unit, general wards, laboratory, medicine store, and other critical areas.
He reviewed the availability of medical facilities, cleanliness, medicine supply, and staff attendance. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality healthcare and enhance the efficiency and transparency of hospital operations.
ADCR Bhatti also interacted with patients and their attendants and listened to their concerns.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Nasir said the number of patients at the hospital was increasing, and the administration was utilizing all available resources to improve service delivery.
