Open Menu

ADCR Warns Against Illegal Construction In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ADCR warns against illegal construction in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Nobody would be allowed to indulge in illegal construction activities in Murree, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Capt. (retd) Qasim Ijaz on Saturday.

On the special directives of the Punjab Government and Deputy Commissioner, Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, ADCR Murree on Friday night visited different areas of Murree including Jhika Gali, Masiyari, Express Highway, Shawala and Fourth View Road and reviewed in detail the operation against illegal constructions.

The Murree administration had launched a grand operation against illegal constructions and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken in different areas of Murree, he said and informed that no illegal construction would be allowed.

Strict legal action was being taken against the violators, Qasim Ijaz said.

There is complete ban on construction and bringing construction materials in Murree, he added.

Illegal constructions were not only being demolished but the construction materials were also being seized, the ADCR said.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner, Murree Captain (Retd) Abdul Wahab Khan along with officers of Municipality, Police, Civil Defense and other departments were also present.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Murree Road

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational ..

Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..

2 minutes ago
 This is the time to save the state, not politics, ..

This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

2 hours ago
 Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

4 hours ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

7 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

16 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

16 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

16 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan