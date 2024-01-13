ADCR Warns Against Illegal Construction In Murree
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Nobody would be allowed to indulge in illegal construction activities in Murree, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Capt. (retd) Qasim Ijaz on Saturday.
On the special directives of the Punjab Government and Deputy Commissioner, Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, ADCR Murree on Friday night visited different areas of Murree including Jhika Gali, Masiyari, Express Highway, Shawala and Fourth View Road and reviewed in detail the operation against illegal constructions.
The Murree administration had launched a grand operation against illegal constructions and strict action in accordance with the law was being taken in different areas of Murree, he said and informed that no illegal construction would be allowed.
Strict legal action was being taken against the violators, Qasim Ijaz said.
There is complete ban on construction and bringing construction materials in Murree, he added.
Illegal constructions were not only being demolished but the construction materials were also being seized, the ADCR said.
On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner, Murree Captain (Retd) Abdul Wahab Khan along with officers of Municipality, Police, Civil Defense and other departments were also present.
