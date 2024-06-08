Add: Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed visits Central Jail Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Additional Chief Secretary of Home Affairs, Abid Majeed, toured the Central Prison Haripur, accompanied by the Additional Inspector General of Prisons, Hamid Ur Rahman on Saturday.

Both Additional Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed and Additional Inspector General of Jail Hamid ur Rehman were warmly received and welcomed with a guard of honor.

Superintendent Haripur Jail Umair Khan presented an overview of the prison's history, current conditions, correctional programs, skills development initiatives, and existing challenges.

The delegation primarily focused on observing the skills development programs, touring various facilities including woodworking center, handicraft workshop for beads, rug-making program, fish farm, agricultural farm, and tailoring and electrical workshop.

These workshops provide prisoners with both practical and theoretical training, including diploma courses.

The Additional Chief Secretary Abid Majeed commended the administration of the Central Prison Haripur and pledged to address highlighted issues such as the solar power project, incentives for diploma courses, and the firing range.

He also appreciated the Jail management for holding various sports activities for the prisoners.

He said keeping them healthy is the prime objective through holding different sports activities.

The visit was deemed highly successful and appreciated by the distinguished guests.