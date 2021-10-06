Add. IG visits Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab Police Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan on Wednesday visited Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park here.

While reviewing the security arrangements of the Solar Park , he said "No compromise would be made on the safety of foreign engineers and workers". Capt.

(Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that It's our responsibility to protect the engineers contributing to the development of the country. Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Zubair Dareshk, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran were also present.

Incharge Special Protection Unit Major (retd) Muhammad Abid briefed on security measures.