Add IGP orders crackdown against criminals

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt. (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed district police officer (DPO) to launch a comprehensive crackdown against dacoit gangs and proclaimed offenders (POs) in Rajanpur to eradicate crime.

Presiding over a meeting through video link here on Friday, Additional IGP South Punjab said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that criminals kidnapping, rape and other women torture cases would be treated with iron hands and exemplary punishments would be given to them. He directed police officials to launch crackdown against inter-province criminal gangs through coordination.

He also said that our Police should be professional, honest and well experienced according to the expectations of people.

He directed officers to conduct surprise visits of the police stations in order to bring improvement in police performance.

He also asked offices for installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive places and markets in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He urged officers to organize open courts at Masajid and other public places for improving public-Police coordination and also directed for launching zero tolerance policy against kite selling, aerial firing and amplifier act violators.

Giving briefing on the occasion, District Police Officer Rajanpur Muhammad Afzal said that special task has been given to field force for decreasing crime ratio.

He said that Dolphin force and Muhafiz Squad has been made functional to control street crimes adding that various dacoit gangs have been busted and proclaimed offenders have been arrested through proper patrolling.

Additional Inspector General expressed satisfaction on tight security arrangements in Rajanpur and admire the police operational preparations .