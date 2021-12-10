UrduPoint.com

Add IGP Orders Crackdown Against Criminals

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 01:20 PM

Add IGP orders crackdown against criminals

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab Capt. (retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan directed district police officer (DPO) to launch a comprehensive crackdown against dacoit gangs and proclaimed offenders (POs) in Rajanpur to eradicate crime.

Presiding over a meeting through video link here on Friday, Additional IGP South Punjab said that protection of public lives and properties was top priority of the police and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that criminals kidnapping, rape and other women torture cases would be treated with iron hands and exemplary punishments would be given to them. He directed police officials to launch crackdown against inter-province criminal gangs through coordination.

He also said that our Police should be professional, honest and well experienced according to the expectations of people.

He directed officers to conduct surprise visits of the police stations in order to bring improvement in police performance.

He also asked offices for installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive places and markets in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He urged officers to organize open courts at Masajid and other public places for improving public-Police coordination and also directed for launching zero tolerance policy against kite selling, aerial firing and amplifier act violators.

Giving briefing on the occasion, District Police Officer Rajanpur Muhammad Afzal said that special task has been given to field force for decreasing crime ratio.

He said that Dolphin force and Muhafiz Squad has been made functional to control street crimes adding that various dacoit gangs have been busted and proclaimed offenders have been arrested through proper patrolling.

Additional Inspector General expressed satisfaction on tight security arrangements in Rajanpur and admire the police operational preparations .

Related Topics

Firing Police Kidnapping Punjab Rajanpur Criminals Women Market Top

Recent Stories

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

9 minutes ago
 DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bi ..

DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bin Fahd Foundation Internationa ..

31 minutes ago
 Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures o ..

Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures on 10th Dec, 2021

9 minutes ago
 Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 ..

Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

32 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East ..

US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

32 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.