Add Session Judge Seeks Report From SHO Upon Refusing FIR
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
The Additional Session Judge sought a report from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khan Garh Police regarding the officer's alleged refusal to register a case based on a woman's application claiming that she was tortured at home by assailants
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Additional Session Judge sought a report from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khan Garh Police regarding the officer's alleged refusal to register a case based on a woman's application claiming that she was tortured at home by assailants.
Shamim Bibi, a resident of Basti Mehdi, approached the session court through her counsel, Rana Amjad Ali. She claimed that her husband had left for his job at the grain market in Multan when she was attacked.
Giving the details, she said that while she was making breakfast, Kashif (alias Kashi), armed with a pistol, along with dozens of other offenders including Aamna (wife of Riaz Hussain), Babli, and Rukhsana (Kashif's wife), broke into the house.
They tortured her, tore off her clothes, and stole her gold chain before escaping, she added.
The reason for the attack was that her mentally disabled child abused Amna, the wife of Riyaz Hussain, while Amna also thrashed the differently-abled boy during a verbal scuffle.
According to details, the complainant called the police 15 minutes after the incident, but allegedly police refused to help by claiming they did not have a vehicle to send to the victim. Shamim Bibi said the police refused outright to register her case, despite having issued her a medical report.
Following the application, the Additional Session Judge sought a report from the SHO of the police station.
Recent Stories
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication
KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday7 minutes ago
-
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication7 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equality to secure economic ..10 minutes ago
-
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms10 minutes ago
-
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons10 minutes ago
-
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, Turbat areas9 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer9 minutes ago
-
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar9 minutes ago
-
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language9 minutes ago
-
CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated9 minutes ago
-
LESCO's anti-power theft operations in Wahga, Shahpur9 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness arrangements9 minutes ago