Add Session Judge seeks report from SHO upon refusing FIR

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

The Additional Session Judge sought a report from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khan Garh Police regarding the officer's alleged refusal to register a case based on a woman's application claiming that she was tortured at home by assailants

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Additional Session Judge sought a report from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khan Garh Police regarding the officer's alleged refusal to register a case based on a woman's application claiming that she was tortured at home by assailants.

Shamim Bibi, a resident of Basti Mehdi, approached the session court through her counsel, Rana Amjad Ali. She claimed that her husband had left for his job at the grain market in Multan when she was attacked.

Giving the details, she said that while she was making breakfast, Kashif (alias Kashi), armed with a pistol, along with dozens of other offenders including Aamna (wife of Riaz Hussain), Babli, and Rukhsana (Kashif's wife), broke into the house.

They tortured her, tore off her clothes, and stole her gold chain before escaping, she added.

The reason for the attack was that her mentally disabled child abused Amna, the wife of Riyaz Hussain, while Amna also thrashed the differently-abled boy during a verbal scuffle.

According to details, the complainant called the police 15 minutes after the incident, but allegedly police refused to help by claiming they did not have a vehicle to send to the victim. Shamim Bibi said the police refused outright to register her case, despite having issued her a medical report.

Following the application, the Additional Session Judge sought a report from the SHO of the police station.

