Add.Director Land Management Suspended Over Complaints

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 11:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The acting Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad has suspended Additional Director Land Management, Planning and Control Ghulam Haider Arain.

According to a notification issued here on Friday evening, Arain had been suspended on the basis of complaints against him.

The suspended officer would also face disciplinary action.

Pakistan

