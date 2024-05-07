Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Addict died, wheat burnt to ashes

An addict died near GTS chowk here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the control room received a call about an unconscious person near GTS chowk. A rescue medical team reached the site but he died before first aid. The dead body was handed over to police

The rescue teams said the dead about 45 was an addict and he is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, several bundles of wheat were burnt to ashes when these caught fire due to sparking in high voltage electric wire passing over the wheat field in Twana Chak on Satiana-Jhamra road.

The fire tenders reached the site immediately and controlled the fire. No loss of life reported in the incident.

