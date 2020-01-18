UrduPoint.com
"Addict Eats Poor’s Flour" Becomes Top Trend On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 05:50 PM

The citizens are criticizing the PTI government and PM Imran Khan over increasing flour prices in the country.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2020) Amid increasing flour prices in the country, a new trend aiming at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf policies and the condition of poor has become top trend here on Saturday.

“Nashae Kha gya Ghareeb ka Aata”—( An addict took away poor’s flour)—a trend targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personality and his vision and policies of his government as well as the plight of people has made waves on Twitter.

Flour—which is known as “Aata” in urdu is one of the essential commodities for two-time meal of every citizen Pakistan and other regions including India and Afghanistan as people eat “Roti” (bread) there. The prices of flour has gone high as just 1 kg flour is now being sold against Rs 70 and Rs 100 rupees in different areas of Khyber PakhtoonKhwa and Karachi, though, there is crisis yet in Punjab.

The citizens are making fun of PTI’s policies, and especially for rising inflation in the country as two-times bread has gone out of reach of a common man.

A user while sharing statement of KP Information statement wherein he asked the people to leave use of flour for breads if its prices was high.

Maria wrote: “Reality of the PTI’s government” and then shared the statements of PM Imran Khan and KP Information Shaukat Yousafzai’s Statement.

Another user while using the pictures of PM Imran Khan and Railways Minster Sheikh Rasheed said that it was the game of loans.

Another user wrote: “ The information minister for KPK says, that we will not allow price of roti to increase, it can be made lighter or smaller. The same minister had said that if wheat has become expensive, we should stop eating. Small glimpse of the people who are running the system,”.

Every citizens is complaining about inflation and high prices of essential food items in the country. On Saturday, Sheikh Rasheed while addressing a press conference said that there was no alternative of PM Imran Khan despite that flour prices were high and gas was short.

