Addict Found Dead

Published July 25, 2022

Addict found dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The body of an addict person was recovered from the area of Pattoki here on Monday.

Police said a passerby Abdul Rehman spotted body of a middle-aged man in Asif colony, Pattoki and informed city police.

Police reached the spot and sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Apparently, police said the deceased was an addict and died due to drug abuse.

Identity of the deceased man was yet to be established. Further investigation was under way.

