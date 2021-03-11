UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Addict Kills Son During Fight With Wife In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:34 PM

Addict kills son during fight with wife in peshawar

A drug addict father killed his minor son during a fight with his wife here in Chaman Abad area in the vicinity of Phandu police station on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A drug addict father killed his minor son during a fight with his wife here in Chaman Abad area in the vicinity of Phandu police station on Thursday.

Police said the ice drug addicted father, Alam Khan, son of Awal Khan badly hit his one-year-old son during a scuffle with wife, killing the minor on the spot.

Phandu police have arrested the father who confessed to killing the minor son after becoming so fuming during fight with wife.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Wife Chaman

Recent Stories

Pandemic crippling nature conservation efforts

49 seconds ago

Senate to elect new chairman, deputy chairman on F ..

51 seconds ago

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas named as presenters of ..

21 minutes ago

3400gm hashish recovered from two drug dealers in ..

52 seconds ago

Russia's Trade Surplus Decreased by 34.9% to $9.7B ..

53 seconds ago

Truck-trolley collision claims four lives

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.