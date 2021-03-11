Addict kills son during fight with wife in peshawar

A drug addict father killed his minor son during a fight with his wife here in Chaman Abad area in the vicinity of Phandu police station on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :A drug addict father killed his minor son during a fight with his wife here in Chaman Abad area in the vicinity of Phandu police station on Thursday.

Police said the ice drug addicted father, Alam Khan, son of Awal Khan badly hit his one-year-old son during a scuffle with wife, killing the minor on the spot.

Phandu police have arrested the father who confessed to killing the minor son after becoming so fuming during fight with wife.