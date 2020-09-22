Addict shot dead in Sialkot

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:02 PM

An addict was shot dead by another one in the area of Kotli Syed Amir, here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :An addict was shot dead by another one in the area of Kotli Syed Amir, here on Tuesday.

According to police, Asad Ali and Ali Raza, residents of Palora Kalan, were using drugs together.

Asad Ali, under the influence of drugs, shot in the head of Ali Raza, killing him on the spot. Asad Ali also attempted to burn the dead body to conceal his crime.

Police have shifted the dead body to a hospital for autopsy and arrested the accused besides registering a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

