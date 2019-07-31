Addict shot dead wife to death in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Police have arrested an addicted man who shot dead his wife over a petty domestic issue in vicinity of Phandu police station here on Wednesday.

Police said the addict identified as Anwar Taj has confessed to his crime saying that he killed his wife for refusing to bring drinking water for him.

The accused, cobbler by profession is set to be an ice-addict got infuriated after his wife did not bring drinking water for him and shot her dead.

Phandu police have registered a case under act 302 against the arrested accused.