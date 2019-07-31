UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Addict Shot Dead Wife To Death In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:32 PM

Addict shot dead wife to death in Peshawar

Police have arrested an addicted man who shot dead his wife over a petty domestic issue in vicinity of Phandu police station here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Police have arrested an addicted man who shot dead his wife over a petty domestic issue in vicinity of Phandu police station here on Wednesday.

Police said the addict identified as Anwar Taj has confessed to his crime saying that he killed his wife for refusing to bring drinking water for him.

The accused, cobbler by profession is set to be an ice-addict got infuriated after his wife did not bring drinking water for him and shot her dead.

Phandu police have registered a case under act 302 against the arrested accused.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Police Station Wife Man

Recent Stories

Designing the finance function of the future needs ..

2 minutes ago

Children's entertainment content on national TV ne ..

1 minute ago

Railways signal system of Multan division improved ..

1 minute ago

China punishes information disclosure violations o ..

1 minute ago

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore set ..

1 minute ago

EU countries to share out 131 migrants blocked by ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.