Addict stabs father to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) An addict killed his father for reprimanding him for using drugs on Sunday.

Yasir, a resident of Dawood Khel, was addicted to drugs and his father, Iqbal, used to scold him for it. On the day of the incident, both exchange harsh words over the matter. In a fit of rage, accused Yasir stabbed his father to death and fled.

Police handed over the body to the family and started an investigation.