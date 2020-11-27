UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Addila Rubab Kazmi Posted As ED APP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 07:49 PM

Addila Rubab Kazmi posted as ED APP

Syeda Addila Rubab Kazmi, a BS-18 Officer of the Information Group, was posted as Executive Director in Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on deputation for a period of three years on usual terms and conditions with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Syeda Addila Rubab Kazmi, a BS-18 Officer of the Information Group, was posted as Executive Director in Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on deputation for a period of three years on usual terms and conditions with immediate effect.

According to a notification of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday, she was presently posted as Deputy Director, Internal Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Tens of thousands of Sadr supporters pack Iraqi ca ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body on National Health Services ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccinating children against polio must for their ..

2 minutes ago

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

2 hours ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.