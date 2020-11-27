Addila Rubab Kazmi posted as ED APP

Syeda Addila Rubab Kazmi, a BS-18 Officer of the Information Group, was posted as Executive Director in Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on deputation for a period of three years on usual terms and conditions with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Syeda Addila Rubab Kazmi, a BS-18 Officer of the Information Group, was posted as Executive Director in Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on deputation for a period of three years on usual terms and conditions with immediate effect.

According to a notification of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday, she was presently posted as Deputy Director, Internal Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.