Adding Of More Water Reserves Inevitable For Pakistan: Minister For Power Division Khurram Dastgir

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 06:45 PM

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Thursday said that the flood in 2022 was a serious indication of climate change and it was inevitable to add more to water reserves in the country

Addressing at a ceremony here that there was a dire need to prepare for such situations in the future. The flood caused severe damage to power supply infrastructure for which the government was making all-out efforts to restore it, he said.

He said in most of the power supply infrastructure has already been restored in the effected area.

Flood brought havoc to areas of Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab, he said.

The minister said the flood not only affected people but also destroyed agricultural land and crops. Drainage of water from the flood-affected areas was a difficult task but the government utilized all available resources in this regard, he said.

Dastgir said we have to decide in which direction we want to take the country. The new generation will have to contribute to the development of the country, he said.

