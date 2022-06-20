Addition of 3,275 MW to enhance power generation to 37,951 MW

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The total installed power generation capacity of the country will touch to 37,951 MW with the addition of 3,275 MW during 2021-22 in the national grid.

As per the official data, out of total 3,275 MW, the share of nuclear energy would be 1,145 MW, 990 MW coal, 660 MW wind, 100 MW solar and 380 MW hydel.

The share of hydel generation in installed generation capacity would touched 10,278 MW, Oil 6,507 MW, RLNG 6,507 MW, Gas 3,427 MW, Coal (imported) 3,960 MW, Coal (local) 1,650 MW, Nuclear 3635 MW, Wind 1,895 MW, Solar 500 MW and Bagasse 259 MW.

Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 91.587 million has been specified for 13 WAPDA hydropower generation projects, Rs 15,923 million for 2 nuclear power projects and Rs 5,795 million for eight power projects in Azad Jammun and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in the budget for fiscal year 2022-23.

The transmission system of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has been strengthened by addition of 2,400 MVA, 3,653 MVA and 4,000 MW on 500kV, 220kV and ±660 kV network, respectively, forevacuation of additional power to the National Grid during the current fiscal year.

Similarly, the existing transmission lines have been extended by addition of 549 km, 990 km and 1,772 km on 500 kV, 220 kV and ±660 kV respectively \395