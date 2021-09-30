Addition of 64 buses to Metro Bus System to improve services: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi has said the addition of 64 modern buses to the Lahore Metro Bus System was an important step to modernise the public transport system, adding that a sum of Rs 2 billion had been saved by the government.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said new metro buses were continuously plying from 6:15am to 10pm daily on a 27-km long route from Gujju Matta to Shahdara to provide the best transportation to citizens.

New buses were using Euro-III quality diesel to ensure environmental safety, he said adding that every bus had a capacity to accommodate up to 160 passengers and a disinfection system and other tools were installed in the buses for public safety.

Coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) were also being followed in letter and spirit, he added.

It was expected that 125,000 passengers would use the metro bus system daily after the corona pandemic, he said. The government was committed to modernising the public transport system so that the citizens could travel in an honourable way to reach their destinations, added the minister.