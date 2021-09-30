UrduPoint.com

Addition Of 64 Buses To Metro Bus System To Improve Services: Minister

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Addition of 64 buses to Metro Bus System to improve services: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi has said the addition of 64 modern buses to the Lahore Metro Bus System was an important step to modernise the public transport system, adding that a sum of Rs 2 billion had been saved by the government.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said new metro buses were continuously plying from 6:15am to 10pm daily on a 27-km long route from Gujju Matta to Shahdara to provide the best transportation to citizens.

New buses were using Euro-III quality diesel to ensure environmental safety, he said adding that every bus had a capacity to accommodate up to 160 passengers and a disinfection system and other tools were installed in the buses for public safety.

Coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) were also being followed in letter and spirit, he added.

It was expected that 125,000 passengers would use the metro bus system daily after the corona pandemic, he said. The government was committed to modernising the public transport system so that the citizens could travel in an honourable way to reach their destinations, added the minister.

Related Topics

Lahore Metro From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin A ..

12 minutes ago
 US Pavilion at Expo 2020 to share ‘spirit of fre ..

US Pavilion at Expo 2020 to share ‘spirit of freedom’ that inspires to creat ..

27 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identi ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identity of Al Ameen Service

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils busin ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils business and cultural events

1 hour ago
 realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

1 hour ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.