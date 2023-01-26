UrduPoint.com

Additional 100MW Power Supply From Iran Likely To Start Next Month

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Additional 100MW power supply from Iran likely to start next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The supply of additional 100MW electricity from Iran to Gwadar is likely to start from next month as the work by Pakistani's work on the project has been completed.

The project of additional 100MW power supply is almost complete from Pakistan side which would be ready for energizing by end January 2023", an official in Ministry of Planning told APP.

He said work on the project on the Iranian side was underway that would be completed by mid February 2023. The project commissioning and inauguration is being planned accordingly, the official added.

This project will provide 100 MW to Gwadar which will make life easier, facilitate economic and other activities as earlier announced by the Prime Minister and the Planning Minister.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Electricity Iran Gwadar January February From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scient ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre forms 2023 Scientific Committee

13 minutes ago
 Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

Tickets on sale for UAE Super Cup: UAEPL

13 minutes ago
 Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreem ..

Dubai South, Bright Capital Investment sign agreement to open British Curriculum ..

13 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince appoints new Director of RAK Crow ..

RAK Crown Prince appoints new Director of RAK Crown Prince Office

13 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits the ‘Qidfa D ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits the ‘Qidfa Development’ in Fujairah

28 minutes ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.