Additional 100MW power supply from Iran likely to start next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The supply of additional 100MW electricity from Iran to Gwadar is likely to start from next month as the work by Pakistani's work on the project has been completed.

The project of additional 100MW power supply is almost complete from Pakistan side which would be ready for energizing by end January 2023", an official in Ministry of Planning told APP.

He said work on the project on the Iranian side was underway that would be completed by mid February 2023. The project commissioning and inauguration is being planned accordingly, the official added.

This project will provide 100 MW to Gwadar which will make life easier, facilitate economic and other activities as earlier announced by the Prime Minister and the Planning Minister.

