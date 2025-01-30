Additional 40 MGD water to be available to Karachi by this August

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the work is in progress to bring additional water to Karachi through a new canal from the Hub Dam, and by August, an additional 40 million gallons per day (MGD) of water will be available, solving the water scarcity issue in many districts of Karachi, including Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the work is in progress to bring additional water to Karachi through a new canal from the Hub Dam, and by August, an additional 40 million gallons per day (MGD) of water will be available, solving the water scarcity issue in many districts of Karachi, including Lyari.

He said this at the inauguration of the renovation and upgradation of the Bakra Piri Pumping Station in the Singo Lane area of Lyari here.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Parliamentary Leader of the City Council Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, local leadership of PPP, and members of the City Council were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor Karachi said that the inauguration of development works in Keamari was done yesterday, and today it is being done in Lyari.

The long-standing sewage problem of Lyari was solved by PPP. New machinery has been brought to the Bakra Piri pumping station, he said and added "The PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, promised to lay the K-3 pipeline in Lyari, and the work on the elevated line infrastructure has started.

The promise made by Bilawal Bhutto regarding the K-3 pipeline will be fulfilled soon".

He further stated that in terms of road cutting, around Rs 1.25 billion have come to Lyari Town, and these funds will be used soon for the construction of roads here.

"We will stop the theft of water in Lyari", he clarified.

The Mayor Karachi added that we do not support illegal constructions, and the Sindh Building Control Authority is under the control of the Minister for Local Government. We will raise the issue of illegal constructions in front of the local government minister, he said.

As for the Rs 14 billion payment notice served to Bahria Town by the Water Corporation, he said, the law will take its course. KMC and towns will receive funds from road cutting, and our promise is that we will take whatever steps are necessary for the improvement of Karachi's infrastructure.

The journey of serving Karachi under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will continue, he said.