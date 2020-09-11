UrduPoint.com
Additional AC II Visits GalIyat, Inspected Food Outlets

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Additional AC II visits GalIyat, inspected food outlets

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-II on Friday visited Sajjan Gali, GalIyat and inspected various shops and food outlets for selling expired items.

During the inspection of the shops, he took action against 8 shopkeepers for selling expired, substandard items and non-compliance with the rate list as well as for causing artificial inflation.

Surplus items mostly included infant milk, bakery items, oil, ghee and spices.

Notices were issued to the concerned vendors while taking the items into government custody.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner also interacted with the residents of the area and apprised them about the implementation of the rate list and necessary steps taken by the district administration regarding overdue items.

