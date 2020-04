Additional Assistant Commissioner inspects edibles, checks availability

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Takht Bhai Zahid Kamal Saturday visited various markets of Hathian, Gul Mera and Lund Khwar and inspected availability of essential commodities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Takht Bhai Zahid Kamal Saturday visited various markets of Hathian, Gul Mera and Lund Khwar and inspected availability of essential commodities.

He checked prices of daily use items including groceries, fruits, vegetables, poultry and meat.

He inspected quality of these items and directed business owners to abide by the directives of district administrations and follow the approved price lists.

He warned for a strict action against those found guilty of flouting orders of district administration and minting money by increasing prices of daily use items.