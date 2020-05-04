Additional Assistant Commissioner inspects petrol pumps, price lists in Mardan

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Noor Zali Khan inspected petrol pumps and butcher shops on Charsadda and Nasta Road on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir here on Monday

He also checked the sales fixed with government rates and butchers at official rates, while selling petrol in excess of government-fixed rates and exceeding the official price list for butchers was heavily fined.

He said that no one would be allowed to follow his own rules about the quality of petrol, proper gauges, rates along with the butchers, and selling of milks, flour, vegetables, fruits and other daily use items during the Holy month of Ramazan.

No compromised will be made and those found in violating, would be charged appropriately under the law of the land.

He directed to ensure compliance and ensure sales at official rates.