UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Additional Assistant Commissioner Inspects Petrol Pumps, Price Lists In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 04:35 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner inspects petrol pumps, price lists in Mardan

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Noor Zali Khan inspected petrol pumps and butcher shops on Charsadda and Nasta Road on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan Noor Zali Khan inspected petrol pumps and butcher shops on Charsadda and Nasta Road on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir here on Monday.

He also checked the sales fixed with government rates and butchers at official rates, while selling petrol in excess of government-fixed rates and exceeding the official price list for butchers was heavily fined.

He said that no one would be allowed to follow his own rules about the quality of petrol, proper gauges, rates along with the butchers, and selling of milks, flour, vegetables, fruits and other daily use items during the Holy month of Ramazan.

No compromised will be made and those found in violating, would be charged appropriately under the law of the land.

He directed to ensure compliance and ensure sales at official rates.

Related Topics

Petrol Road Mardan Price Charsadda Government Flour

Recent Stories

Ukraine Plans COVID-19 Lockdown Extension Until Ma ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Railways completes 95 percent rehabilitat ..

1 minute ago

The Supreme Court rejects service restoration plea ..

1 minute ago

I.Coast sees $500 mln export loss for cashew and c ..

1 minute ago

Putin to Hold Meeting on COVID-19 Response Measure ..

8 minutes ago

Three new COVID-19 cases reported from Bajaur

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.