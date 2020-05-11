UrduPoint.com
Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardanvisits Par Hoti, Checks Prices Of Edibles

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:09 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Mardan, Hamayun Khan Monday raided various areas of Par Hoti and checked prices of edible items

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Mardan, Hamayun Khan Monday raided various areas of Par Hoti and checked prices of edible items.

He checked government approved price lists and directed shopkeepers to display them on prominent places.

He also inspected quality of different products and warn strict action against profiteering and hoarding.

Meanwhile a team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Mardan Gul Bano visited city and arrested 10 butchers for overcharging.

She also visited medicine stores and directed business owners to follow required Standard Operative Procedure to prevent corona pandemic from further spreading.

