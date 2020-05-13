UrduPoint.com
Additional Assistant Commissioner Visits Type D Hospital Lora

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Ms. Akasha Karan visited Type D Hospital Lora on the complaints received regarding the facilities non available to the people and staff at the hospital.

She called on the staff and inspected the various facilities and issued instructions to the hospital management to provide all the health related resources to the people at all times.

