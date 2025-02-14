Additional Assistant Commissioner visits village council Alizai

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Nisar Muhammad Khalil paid a visit to Village Council Alizai, where he was warmly received by local elders and dignitaries.

The event was attended by prominent social figure Dr Malik Muhammad Bashir, Chairman Village Council Alizai Abdul Ali and other notable personalities.

The purpose of visit was to address the pressing concerns of the local community.

During the visit, Dr Bashir invited Commissioner Khalil to inspect the Patwar Khana of Alizai, revealing a dilapidated building lacking basic amenities.

The damaged tube well was also examined, which has caused an acute water shortage for the local population.

A detailed briefing on local issues was presented, followed by discussions on potential measures to resolve public problems promptly.

