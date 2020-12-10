UrduPoint.com
Additional Attorney General For Pakistan Ishtiaq Ahmad Resigns From Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:42 PM

Additional Attorney General for Pakistan (AAGP) Chaudhry Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan on Thursday resigned from his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Additional Attorney General for Pakistan (AAGP) Chaudhry Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan on Thursday resigned from his office.

In his resignation addressed to the president, Ishtiaq Ahmad stated that he wanted to take part in upcoming elections of Pakistan Bar Council, therefore, he could not continue to serve as additional attorney general.

Ishtiaq Ahmad served as an additional attorney general for more than two years. He was appointed on November 30, 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Bar Council elections would be held on December 31, according to an election schedule issued for the purpose.

More Stories From Pakistan

