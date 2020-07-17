Additional Attorney General Khurram Saeed resigns

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Attorney General Khurram Saeed on Friday resigned from his position due to personal reasons.

In his resignation letter, sent to the Attorney General for Pakistan, Khurram Saeed stated that he was stepping down due to personal reasons.

Khurram Saeed was appointed Additional Attorney General in 2018.

"It was a pride for me to work for the government of Pakistan," Khurram stated.